Sheriffa s Officea s internal investigation into Tanger shooting complete
An internal investigation regarding an officer-involved shooting at Tanger 2 Outlets was completed earlier this week by the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and found no policy violations were made by a sergeant who was placed on administrative leave after a Hilton Head Island man was shot. Sgt. Raymond Heroux stopped a vehicle driven by Akeem Jenkins , 21, on Dec. 9 in the outlet mall's parking lot near the Nike Factory Store around 5:45 p.m. after he observed a traffic violation, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Fri
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec 14
|Kevin
|1
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Beach re-nourishment program on HHI
|Nov '16
|Womanwondering
|2
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|skeptic
|18
|Understanding the Beaufort County referendum
|Nov '16
|Juan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC