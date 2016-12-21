Sheriffa s Officea s internal investi...

Sheriffa s Officea s internal investigation into Tanger shooting complete

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Island Packet

An internal investigation regarding an officer-involved shooting at Tanger 2 Outlets was completed earlier this week by the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and found no policy violations were made by a sergeant who was placed on administrative leave after a Hilton Head Island man was shot. Sgt. Raymond Heroux stopped a vehicle driven by Akeem Jenkins , 21, on Dec. 9 in the outlet mall's parking lot near the Nike Factory Store around 5:45 p.m. after he observed a traffic violation, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilton Head Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Fri Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec 14 Kevin 1
News 'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ... Nov '16 light of the world 2
Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 13
Beach re-nourishment program on HHI Nov '16 Womanwondering 2
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Nov '16 skeptic 18
News Understanding the Beaufort County referendum Nov '16 Juan 1
See all Hilton Head Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now

Hilton Head Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilton Head Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Hilton Head Islan...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,616 • Total comments across all topics: 277,499,986

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC