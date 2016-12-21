Marine adopted as child reunites with...

Marine adopted as child reunites with brothers on Hilton Head vacation

Monday Dec 19 Read more: The Island Packet

Sgt. Greg Lockhart, stationed at Fort Stewart Army post in Georgia, reunited Dec. 9, 2016 with his two half-brothers, who he was separated from when placed up for adoption as a child. The brothers, twins Michael and Richard Guard, drove to Hilton Head Island, S.C., from Buffalo, N.Y., to join Lockhart on vacation, funded mostly by local organization Operation R&R.

