Hugoa s closes on Hilton Head Island, but a big catch is on its way to Coligny Plaza
Hugo's Seafood & Steakhouse on Hilton Head Island has shut its doors, but the restaurant's legacy will live on. Pisces Seafood, Sushi & Steak will open in the former Hugo's building at 841 William Hilton Parkway in mid-January, according to the future eatery's general manager, Glenn Bradley.
