Hilton Head woman spreads Christmas cheer through the a sound of musica
Barbara Loosbrock, of Hilton Head Island, shakes hands with a resident of Brookdale Memory Care at Brookdale Hilton Head Court on Sunday while singing Christmas carols to the residents and letting them spend time with her 9-year-old golden retriever Irish. Loosbrock decided to sing at two local senior centers on Christmas Day because she did not want to be alone on the holiday after her husband died in March.
