Hilton Head woman spreads Christmas c...

Hilton Head woman spreads Christmas cheer through the a sound of musica

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Island Packet

Barbara Loosbrock, of Hilton Head Island, shakes hands with a resident of Brookdale Memory Care at Brookdale Hilton Head Court on Sunday while singing Christmas carols to the residents and letting them spend time with her 9-year-old golden retriever Irish. Loosbrock decided to sing at two local senior centers on Christmas Day because she did not want to be alone on the holiday after her husband died in March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilton Head Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec 14 Kevin 1
News 'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ... Nov '16 light of the world 2
Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 13
Beach re-nourishment program on HHI Nov '16 Womanwondering 2
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Nov '16 skeptic 18
News Understanding the Beaufort County referendum Nov '16 Juan 1
Beaufort needs a Night Club or better night per... Nov '16 9Livez 1
See all Hilton Head Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now

Hilton Head Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilton Head Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Hilton Head Islan...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,713 • Total comments across all topics: 277,380,298

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC