Hilton Head Plantation resident on living with hurricane debris

Richard Kerr, who lives along Oyster Reef Drive in Hilton Head Plantation, talks, on Dec. 22, 2016, about what it's been like living for more than two months with the debris from Hurricane Matthew. Hilton Head Plantation resident Bob Meadows describes the quirky holiday-themed art he has created out of debris from Hurricane Matthew on Dec. 16, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.