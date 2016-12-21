Hilton Head man shot in Tanger 2 traffic stop transferred to Ga. jail
The Hilton Head Island man shot by a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputy at Tanger 2 Outlets on Dec. 9 has been released from Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah and is the custody of the Chatham County Sheriff's Office. Akeem Jenkins , 21, was booked into the Chatham County jail on Friday and is being held in its medical wing pending extradition to South Carolina, according to Pete Nichols, spokesman for the Chatham County Sheriff's Office.
