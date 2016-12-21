Falling into winter
Jean and Grady Pittman, of Ellijay, Ga., did their best to stay warm in the cold air during a visit to Coligny Beach Park on Dec. 20, 2016 where, after a weekend in the 70s, cold weather had descended on the Lowcountry. The two, who had visited Hilton Head at this time last year when the temperatures were warmer and there were plenty of people on the beach, were wondering where all the beachgoers had gone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec 14
|Kevin
|1
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Beach re-nourishment program on HHI
|Nov '16
|Womanwondering
|2
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|skeptic
|18
|Understanding the Beaufort County referendum
|Nov '16
|Juan
|1
|Beaufort needs a Night Club or better night per...
|Nov '16
|9Livez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC