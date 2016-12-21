Boats run aground by Hurricane Matthew in Factory Creek remain stranded
More than two months after Hurricane Matthew hit Beaufort County, the five boats washed ashore along Sea Island Parkway just east of the Richard V. Woods Memorial Bridge remain lodged on the bank. Here, Rick Griffin, Beaufort Downtown Marina general manager, gives his assessment of the situation and the ultimate fate of the vessels on Dec. 19, 2016.
