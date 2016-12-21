Bluffton man arrested on Christmas Eve blames cops for stealing his holiday

A man kicked out of a Hilton Head Island bar on Christmas Eve told his arresting officers they were ruining his holiday. At the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office substation on Hilton Head, where the 36-year-old Bluffton man was taken after kicking the inside of a patrol car, he told officers, "You are taking my Christmas, so I'm going to take yours," according to a report on the incident.

