Bluffton man arrested on Christmas Eve blames cops for stealing his holiday
A man kicked out of a Hilton Head Island bar on Christmas Eve told his arresting officers they were ruining his holiday. At the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office substation on Hilton Head, where the 36-year-old Bluffton man was taken after kicking the inside of a patrol car, he told officers, "You are taking my Christmas, so I'm going to take yours," according to a report on the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec 14
|Kevin
|1
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Beach re-nourishment program on HHI
|Nov '16
|Womanwondering
|2
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|skeptic
|18
|Understanding the Beaufort County referendum
|Nov '16
|Juan
|1
|Beaufort needs a Night Club or better night per...
|Nov '16
|9Livez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC