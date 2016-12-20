Beaufort County the right site for Reconstruction monument
Count us among those who hope President Barack Obama will designate a national monument to Reconstruction in Beaufort County before the end of his term. Reconstruction often gets relatively little attention compared to the Civil War that preceded it and "has long been misunderstood," notable historian Eric Foner has written.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec 14
|Kevin
|1
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Beach re-nourishment program on HHI
|Nov '16
|Womanwondering
|2
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|skeptic
|18
|Understanding the Beaufort County referendum
|Nov '16
|Juan
|1
|Beaufort needs a Night Club or better night per...
|Nov '16
|9Livez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC