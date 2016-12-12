12 Gifts of Christmas in the Lowcountry

Gifts like a smart TV, a keurig and a Hatchimal probably won't disappoint your Christmas guests this year, but there's something about a local present that's charming and heartwarming for your recipients. Here are four gifts I found in each region of the Lowcountry - North of the Broad River, South of the Broad River and Hilton Head Island - for everyone you still need to buy for this holiday season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.