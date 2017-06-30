Will - Hawaii Five-0' Flap Lead to Changes for Actors of...

"Hawaii Five-0" series regulars Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park are exiting the show after contract negotiations broke down, and the situation has added fuel to a bigger discussion as to whether Hollywood is making advancements toward inclusivity. CBS said in a statement on Wednesday that it offered "large and significant salary increases" to Kim and Park in an attempt to retain the two cast members, who have played Chin Ho Kelly and Kono But Kim's goodbye message in a social media post earlier this week suggested that he felt that white actors - including Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan , who are both staying with the series - get a fairer shake than he and Park did.

