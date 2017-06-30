Will - Hawaii Five-0' Flap Lead to Ch...

Will - Hawaii Five-0' Flap Lead to Changes for Actors of...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

"Hawaii Five-0" series regulars Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park are exiting the show after contract negotiations broke down, and the situation has added fuel to a bigger discussion as to whether Hollywood is making advancements toward inclusivity. CBS said in a statement on Wednesday that it offered "large and significant salary increases" to Kim and Park in an attempt to retain the two cast members, who have played Chin Ho Kelly and Kono But Kim's goodbye message in a social media post earlier this week suggested that he felt that white actors - including Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan , who are both staying with the series - get a fairer shake than he and Park did.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arrest made in bizarre arson case Jul 3 Parden Pard 1
Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07) Jun 29 Magic161 81
Hilo Music Thread (May '12) Jun 27 Musikologist 24
i eneded the drug war not you i gt kingship ove... May '17 floyd 1994 1
hawaiian their ssi office redlands night marche... May '17 chris rock 1
Hawaiian Acres Music Thread (Aug '13) May '17 Musikologist 14
1988 richard wright ski lift purchase was from ... May '17 firefighters 1
See all Hilo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilo Forum Now

Hilo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hilo, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,945 • Total comments across all topics: 282,305,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC