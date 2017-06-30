Sex assault suspect is Arc of Hilo driver

A 64-year-old Hilo man accused of sexually assaulting a woman Friday morning in Orchidland Estates is a driver for the Arc of Hilo and the alleged victim, an adult, was mentally unable to consent to sex and physically unable to resist, according to court documents filed by police. Documents also state the alleged assault took place in a service van owned by Arc of Hilo, an organization which, according to its website, has a mission "to improve the quality of life for people with developmental and/or other disabilities on Hawaii Island through recreational, vocational and life skills training."

