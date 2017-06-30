Project looks to fight rapid ohia death
The Malama Ohia initiative is in its preliminary stages, starting with a research project investigating effects of applying a spray of indigenous microorganisms, or IMOs, to ohia trees to see whether the spray boosts a tree's resistance to the Ceratocystis fungus that causes rapid ohia death. Rapid ohia death has affected more than 75,000 acres of trees on the Big Island, but has not been found on other islands.
