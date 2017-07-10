Possible plea deal in sex assault case
A 65-year-old driver for The Arc of Hilo alleged to have sexually assaulted a 32-year-old mentally and physically handicapped woman inside a service van owned by the nonprofit organization last week appears to be on the verge of accepting a plea deal offered by the prosecution.
