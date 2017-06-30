Man who allegedly set fire to own car...

Man who allegedly set fire to own car arrested

Monday Read more: West Hawaii Today

A 46-year-old Kurtistown man is alleged to have intentionally set his car on fire early Wednesday morning while it was inside an open-air carport, setting off a destructive and potentially deadly chain reaction that brought firefighters and police to his mother's home. According to court documents filed by police, Hermundo Tagalicud told officers responding to a 2 a.m. call to the family's Iwasaki Camp home that he used a lighter and brown paper bag to torch his car "because I didn't like it anymore."

