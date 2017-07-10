Lyman Museum gets an update
The entire upper floor of the Lyman Museum is closed until late next year as the museum reconstructs its popular Island Heritage Gallery. The gallery, an exhibit of Hawaii's "human experience," described the Polynesian settlers and immigrants who formed Hawaii's society, museum Director Barbara Moir said.
