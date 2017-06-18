KHLO-KKON (The Big Island's ESPN Radio)/Hilo-Kona, HI Goes Off The Air
PACIFIC MEDIA GROUP Sports simulcast KHLO-A/HILO, HI-KKON-A/KAILUA-KONA, HI has gone dark. Host and News Director JOSH PACHECO has posted a message on his TWITTER feed that said that "the company I work for... decided to shut down KHLO-AM in HILO and KKON-AM on KONA, branded as "THE BIG ISLAND'S ESPN RADIO," effective JULY 1st.
