Hilo man charged in sex assault of mentally disabled woman

Monday

A 64-year-old Hilo man has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a 32-year-old mentally disabled woman in Puna. Louis Sardis was charged Saturday with three counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of third-degree sexual assault.

