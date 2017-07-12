HFS Fcu raises more than $26,000 for ...

HFS Fcu raises more than $26,000 for Big Island hospice centers

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jul 7 Read more: West Hawaii Today

HFS Federal Credit Union announced Wednesday that North Hawaii Hospice, Hospice of Kona and Hospice of Hilo were each presented with checks beginning in late June totaling a combined $26,400.14. Credit union members and employees at each of HFS FCU's six offices raised the funds from late May through early June in support of the respected organizations and the services they provide for their local communities and families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arrest made in bizarre arson case Jul 3 Parden Pard 1
Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07) Jun 29 Magic161 81
Hilo Music Thread (May '12) Jun 27 Musikologist 24
i eneded the drug war not you i gt kingship ove... May '17 floyd 1994 1
hawaiian their ssi office redlands night marche... May '17 chris rock 1
Hawaiian Acres Music Thread (Aug '13) May '17 Musikologist 14
1988 richard wright ski lift purchase was from ... May '17 firefighters 1
See all Hilo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilo Forum Now

Hilo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. American Idol
 

Hilo, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,715 • Total comments across all topics: 282,428,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC