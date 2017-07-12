HFS Fcu raises more than $26,000 for Big Island hospice centers

HFS Federal Credit Union announced Wednesday that North Hawaii Hospice, Hospice of Kona and Hospice of Hilo were each presented with checks beginning in late June totaling a combined $26,400.14. Credit union members and employees at each of HFS FCU's six offices raised the funds from late May through early June in support of the respected organizations and the services they provide for their local communities and families.

