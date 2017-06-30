'He terrorized our neighborhood'
Residents of the Hawaiian Paradise Park neighborhood where a 25-year-old Puna crime spree suspect allegedly committed a violent robbery showed up in force Friday at the man's arraignment in Hilo Circuit Court. Sixteen people, including alleged victims, crowded into several rows of the courtroom gallery to witness Lucas Ryan Rivera plead not guilty to first-degree robbery, resisting an order to stop, revocation or modification of probation, marijuana possession, unauthorized possession of personal info and drug paraphernalia, two counts each of computer fraud, fraudulent use of a credit card and property damage, three counts each of driving a stolen vehicle and promoting a dangerous drug, and five counts of theft.
