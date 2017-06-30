'He terrorized our neighborhood'

'He terrorized our neighborhood'

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

Residents of the Hawaiian Paradise Park neighborhood where a 25-year-old Puna crime spree suspect allegedly committed a violent robbery showed up in force Friday at the man's arraignment in Hilo Circuit Court. Sixteen people, including alleged victims, crowded into several rows of the courtroom gallery to witness Lucas Ryan Rivera plead not guilty to first-degree robbery, resisting an order to stop, revocation or modification of probation, marijuana possession, unauthorized possession of personal info and drug paraphernalia, two counts each of computer fraud, fraudulent use of a credit card and property damage, three counts each of driving a stolen vehicle and promoting a dangerous drug, and five counts of theft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07) Thu Magic161 81
Hilo Music Thread (May '12) Jun 27 Musikologist 24
i eneded the drug war not you i gt kingship ove... May '17 floyd 1994 1
hawaiian their ssi office redlands night marche... May '17 chris rock 1
Hawaiian Acres Music Thread (Aug '13) May '17 Musikologist 14
1988 richard wright ski lift purchase was from ... May '17 firefighters 1
News Small Business Matters: The many hats of the en... Apr '17 Cheriess Maree 1
See all Hilo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilo Forum Now

Hilo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Hilo, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,500 • Total comments across all topics: 282,157,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC