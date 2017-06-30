Fidget away

Saturday Jul 1 Read more: Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Participants in the Kamana Senior Center sewing class, under the guidance of Kristina Lilleeng and Lenore Matsuda, show the homemade "fidget blankets" they created for individuals at the Alzheimer's unit at the Life Care Center of Hilo.

