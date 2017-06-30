Documents: Sex assault took place in Arc of Hilo van
A 64-year-old Hilo man accused of sexually assaulting a woman Friday morning in Orchidland Estates is a driver for the Arc of Hilo and the alleged victim, an adult, was mentally unable to consent to sex and physically unable to resist, according to court documents filed by police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawaii Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrest made in bizarre arson case
|16 hr
|Parden Pard
|1
|Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07)
|Jun 29
|Magic161
|81
|Hilo Music Thread (May '12)
|Jun 27
|Musikologist
|24
|i eneded the drug war not you i gt kingship ove...
|May '17
|floyd 1994
|1
|hawaiian their ssi office redlands night marche...
|May '17
|chris rock
|1
|Hawaiian Acres Music Thread (Aug '13)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|14
|1988 richard wright ski lift purchase was from ...
|May '17
|firefighters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC