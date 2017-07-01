Big Island 'peace park' plan opposed ...

Big Island 'peace park' plan opposed by telescope protesters

Big Island Mayor Harry Kim's plan for a Mauna Kea cultural park is facing strong opposition from Thirty Meter Telescope protesters. Kim sees the potential park on the mountain as being a symbol of peace, in addition to a place to celebrate the pursuit of knowledge, Hawaiian culture and the cosmopolitan makeup of Hawaii's people, he said.

