2 in critical condition after Saddle ...

2 in critical condition after Saddle Road accident

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

Two people were transported to Hilo Medical Center in serious condition Sunday following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Saddle Road and Mauna Kea Access Road. The accident occurred as an SUV was traveling north, crossing Saddle Road, around 4:45 p.m. and was broadsided by a pickup truck traveling east on Saddle Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arrest made in bizarre arson case 19 hr Parden Pard 1
Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07) Jun 29 Magic161 81
Hilo Music Thread (May '12) Jun 27 Musikologist 24
i eneded the drug war not you i gt kingship ove... May '17 floyd 1994 1
hawaiian their ssi office redlands night marche... May '17 chris rock 1
Hawaiian Acres Music Thread (Aug '13) May '17 Musikologist 14
1988 richard wright ski lift purchase was from ... May '17 firefighters 1
See all Hilo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilo Forum Now

Hilo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Hilo, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,432 • Total comments across all topics: 282,220,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC