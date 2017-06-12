Upside down flag causes controversy on UH-Hilo campus

Hilo colleges are taking different approaches to two on-campus ahu - or stone alters - which a student group claims it constructed to bring attention to "124 years of genocide continuing on the Hawaiian community." Kalaniakea Wilson, a University of Hawaii at Manoa doctorate student, said he is a leader of a statewide group of students called Ahahui Hae Hawaii, or the Hawaiian Flag Society.

