Upside down flag causes controversy on UH-Hilo campus
Hilo colleges are taking different approaches to two on-campus ahu - or stone alters - which a student group claims it constructed to bring attention to "124 years of genocide continuing on the Hawaiian community." Kalaniakea Wilson, a University of Hawaii at Manoa doctorate student, said he is a leader of a statewide group of students called Ahahui Hae Hawaii, or the Hawaiian Flag Society.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i eneded the drug war not you i gt kingship ove...
|May 21
|floyd 1994
|1
|hawaiian their ssi office redlands night marche...
|May '17
|chris rock
|1
|Hawaiian Acres Music Thread (Aug '13)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|14
|1988 richard wright ski lift purchase was from ...
|May '17
|firefighters
|1
|Small Business Matters: The many hats of the en...
|Apr '17
|Cheriess Maree
|1
|1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds...
|Apr '17
|2013 july
|3
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Apr '17
|keani
|40
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC