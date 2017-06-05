UH-Hilo announces 2016-17 student leadership awards
The University of Hawaii at Hilo Campus Center Student Leadership Program recently presented Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Recognition awards and certificates to individuals and student organizations for their contributions to UH-Hilo and the community during the 2016-17 school year.
