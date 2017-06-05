Trial set in Kona in meth, heroin case

A 42-year-old Hilo man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he possessed more than 3/4 of a pound of methamphetamine, plus heroin and drug paraphernalia. Acting Hilo Circuit Judge Henry Nakamoto ordered Kenneth L.K. Cox to appear for trial at 9 a.m. before the successor of Kona Circuit Judge Ronald Ibarra, who will soon retire.

