Trial set in Kona in meth, heroin case
A 42-year-old Hilo man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he possessed more than 3/4 of a pound of methamphetamine, plus heroin and drug paraphernalia. Acting Hilo Circuit Judge Henry Nakamoto ordered Kenneth L.K. Cox to appear for trial at 9 a.m. before the successor of Kona Circuit Judge Ronald Ibarra, who will soon retire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i eneded the drug war not you i gt kingship ove...
|May 21
|floyd 1994
|1
|hawaiian their ssi office redlands night marche...
|May 12
|chris rock
|1
|Hawaiian Acres Music Thread (Aug '13)
|May 9
|Musikologist
|14
|1988 richard wright ski lift purchase was from ...
|May '17
|firefighters
|1
|Small Business Matters: The many hats of the en...
|Apr '17
|Cheriess Maree
|1
|1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds...
|Apr '17
|2013 july
|3
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Apr '17
|keani
|40
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC