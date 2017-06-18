TMT returns to high court: State justices to hear sublease appeal
The high court on June 5 accepted an appeal of a lower court ruling that vacated TMT International Observatory's sublease for 6 acres on Mauna Kea. In December, Hilo Circuit Court Judge Greg Nakamura ruled the state Land Board should have granted Native Hawaiian cultural practitioner E. Kalani Flores a contested case hearing for the sublease.
