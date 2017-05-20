That's a mighty big 'drop in the bucket'

Interesting collection of news coverage this week related to the Oahu light rail system boondoggle and Hawaii County property tax increases, including a sharp photo of the new Oahu light rail cars on the front page of a Honolulu newspaper. There have also been articles on the Hawaii County budget and tax increase along with comments from Rep. Cindy Evans regarding her views of the county budget increase in West Hawaii Today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.