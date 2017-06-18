Team works to map disease killing tho...

Team works to map disease killing thousands of ohia trees

Sunday Jun 18

Researchers said rapid ohia death fungal disease has killed more than 200,000 ohia trees in the past two years. HILO>> A field crew is working to track the rapid ohia death fungal disease that has killed thousands of trees in Hawaii.

