Sewage spill prompts warning for Puhi...

Sewage spill prompts warning for Puhi Bay on Big Isle

State health officials advise the public to stay out of the water at Puhi Bay on the Big Island due to a sewage spill caused by a leaking pipe from a wastewater treatment plant. The Department of Health's Clean Water Branch said the source of the spill is treated wastewater discharge from an outfall pipe at the Hilo Wastewater Treatment Plant.

