Saddle closed on Hilo side for accident
Both lanes of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway/Route 200 are closed due to a traffic accident at the 13 mile marker on the Hilo side Police and Fire Department personnel are on scene. The highway is expected to remain closed for at least one hour beginning at 2 this afternoon.
