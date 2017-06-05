Road repair idea hits dead end
As Hawaii County considers large increases to the fuel tax, should any of that extra revenue go to help improve substandard private roads? That was a question raised Tuesday as the Hawaii County Council considered a resolution seeking to authorize grants for private roads used as main thoroughfares, such as in large subdivisions, during a Finance Committee meeting. While several council members supported the intent, the council postponed the measure due to concerns about the legality of using public funds for private roads.
