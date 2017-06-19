Researchers take to the sky to study ...

Researchers take to the sky to study rapid ohia death

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: West Hawaii Today

Researchers can now look with a bird's-eye view at rapid ohia death in an entire forest and also microscopically within a single tree. A tree can be infected with either of the two species of Ceratocystis fungi that causes ROD for months before symptoms of the illness - browning leaves - appear, but once symptoms do show up the tree dies within weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
i eneded the drug war not you i gt kingship ove... May '17 floyd 1994 1
hawaiian their ssi office redlands night marche... May '17 chris rock 1
Hawaiian Acres Music Thread (Aug '13) May '17 Musikologist 14
1988 richard wright ski lift purchase was from ... May '17 firefighters 1
News Small Business Matters: The many hats of the en... Apr '17 Cheriess Maree 1
1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds... Apr '17 2013 july 3
News 17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09) Apr '17 keani 40
See all Hilo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilo Forum Now

Hilo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Hilo, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,126 • Total comments across all topics: 281,961,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC