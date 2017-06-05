Police probe finds no fault in deaths

Police have wrapped an internal probe into an Aug. 4, 2016, police pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Hilo that concluded with a two-car crash that resulted in the deaths of a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman in the stolen car and critical injuries to a 39-year-old woman driving the other vehicle. "An Administrative Review of the incident was conducted and the department determined that there were no violations of departmental policies or procedures," Police Chief Paul Ferreira wrote in a May 30 letter to the Tribune-Herald.

