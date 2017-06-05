Plant of the Month: Mangosteen
The delicate and delicious flavor of the fruit of the mangosteen tree has encouraged some local gardeners to grow this plant. Since it can take up to 15 years for a mangosteen tree to fruit, growing it may only appeal to those who plan to be gardening for the next 20 years or so.
