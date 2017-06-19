Parker School receives 7-year accreditation
Parker School announced Thursday that it has received a seven-year accreditation term from the Western Association of Colleges and Schools and the Hawaii Association of Independent Schools. This is the longest term the accrediting body awards, and Parker School's third full-term award since its original accreditation.
