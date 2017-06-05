Pagoda's stay cut short: July shutdown pending; long-term lease requested
The days of Pagoda Hilo Bay Hotel - formerly known as Uncle Billy's Hilo Bay Hotel - are coming to an end. The state Land Board voted Friday to extend the Banyan Drive hotel's revocable permit rent-free until July 14. By that date, the hotel will be required to shut down.
