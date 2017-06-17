Pagoda hotel in Hilo to close immediately
Hawaii County inspectors recommended that Uncle Billy's Hilo Bay Hotel, since renamed the Pagoda Hilo Bay, "be vacated immediately," the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said in a release today. The former Uncle Billy's Hilo Bay Hotel will be closed sooner than expected after Hawaii County inspectors recommended that the hotel "be vacated immediately," state officials said today.
