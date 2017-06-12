Mayor Kim signs county budget, increases property tax rates for most
Mayor Harry Kim signed a $490.8 million budget Friday, a 6 percent increase compared with the current fiscal year. The spending plan, approved by the Hawaii County Council, increases tax rates for all property classes except homeowners and affordable rentals.
