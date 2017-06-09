Man killed in head-on crash on Big Isle identified

De Jesus, 32, of Paauilo, died after he collided head-on with a dump truck near the 37-mile marker on Highway 19 on Hawaii island Wednesday. At about 9 a.m., police said a sedan operated by De Jesus was traveling Hilo-bound on the highway when he crossed the center line and struck a 2007 Kenworth dump truck towing a flatbed trailer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.