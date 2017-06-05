Hilo man gets 15 years in meth case

A 39-year-old Hilo man was sentenced last week in Honolulu to 15 years and eight months in a federal penitentiary for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than five pounds of methamphetamine. As part of a plea deal, U.S. District Judge Helen Gillmor handed down the sentence May 26 to Lathan Laimana Rosa, who pleaded guilty to the charge in July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.