Hilo man gets 15 years in meth case
A 39-year-old Hilo man was sentenced last week in Honolulu to 15 years and eight months in a federal penitentiary for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than five pounds of methamphetamine. As part of a plea deal, U.S. District Judge Helen Gillmor handed down the sentence May 26 to Lathan Laimana Rosa, who pleaded guilty to the charge in July.
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i eneded the drug war not you i gt kingship ove...
|May 21
|floyd 1994
|1
|hawaiian their ssi office redlands night marche...
|May 12
|chris rock
|1
|Hawaiian Acres Music Thread (Aug '13)
|May 9
|Musikologist
|14
|1988 richard wright ski lift purchase was from ...
|May 7
|firefighters
|1
|Small Business Matters: The many hats of the en...
|Apr '17
|Cheriess Maree
|1
|1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds...
|Apr '17
|2013 july
|3
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Apr '17
|keani
|40
