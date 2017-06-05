Hilo dorm plan looks to reduce price

The University of Hawaii at Hilo is increasing marketing efforts to get the word out about its new dorm repricing plan, which will knock the annual cost of its most underused residence hall by about $1,400 next year. The plan, approved Thursday by the UH Board of Regents, will lower the cost to live in Hale 'Alahonua, a 4-year-old, suite-style dorm, to $6,300 per year - or about $700 per month.

