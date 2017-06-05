Hilo dorm plan looks to reduce price
The University of Hawaii at Hilo is increasing marketing efforts to get the word out about its new dorm repricing plan, which will knock the annual cost of its most underused residence hall by about $1,400 next year. The plan, approved Thursday by the UH Board of Regents, will lower the cost to live in Hale 'Alahonua, a 4-year-old, suite-style dorm, to $6,300 per year - or about $700 per month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i eneded the drug war not you i gt kingship ove...
|May 21
|floyd 1994
|1
|hawaiian their ssi office redlands night marche...
|May 12
|chris rock
|1
|Hawaiian Acres Music Thread (Aug '13)
|May 9
|Musikologist
|14
|1988 richard wright ski lift purchase was from ...
|May 7
|firefighters
|1
|Small Business Matters: The many hats of the en...
|Apr '17
|Cheriess Maree
|1
|1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds...
|Apr '17
|2013 july
|3
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Apr '17
|keani
|40
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC