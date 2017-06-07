Hawaii ignores Trump, presses on with climate accord HawaiIn a show of support for the Paris climate agreement, Gov. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rVsuR4 One law aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions; the other creates a task force that will work to trap and store carbon dioxide. Video provided by Newsy Hawaii Gov. David Ige has signed legislation boosting the state's drive toward the commitments of the Paris climate accord despite the Trump administration decision to withdraw the United States from the global agreement.

