Hawaii ignores Trump, presses on with...

Hawaii ignores Trump, presses on with climate accord

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: USA Today

Hawaii ignores Trump, presses on with climate accord HawaiIn a show of support for the Paris climate agreement, Gov. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rVsuR4 One law aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions; the other creates a task force that will work to trap and store carbon dioxide. Video provided by Newsy Hawaii Gov. David Ige has signed legislation boosting the state's drive toward the commitments of the Paris climate accord despite the Trump administration decision to withdraw the United States from the global agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
i eneded the drug war not you i gt kingship ove... May 21 floyd 1994 1
hawaiian their ssi office redlands night marche... May 12 chris rock 1
Hawaiian Acres Music Thread (Aug '13) May 9 Musikologist 14
1988 richard wright ski lift purchase was from ... May '17 firefighters 1
News Small Business Matters: The many hats of the en... Apr '17 Cheriess Maree 1
1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds... Apr '17 2013 july 3
News 17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09) Apr '17 keani 40
See all Hilo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilo Forum Now

Hilo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Hilo, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,217 • Total comments across all topics: 281,614,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC