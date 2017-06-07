Hawaii ignores Trump, presses on with climate accord
Hawaii ignores Trump, presses on with climate accord HawaiIn a show of support for the Paris climate agreement, Gov. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rVsuR4 One law aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions; the other creates a task force that will work to trap and store carbon dioxide. Video provided by Newsy Hawaii Gov. David Ige has signed legislation boosting the state's drive toward the commitments of the Paris climate accord despite the Trump administration decision to withdraw the United States from the global agreement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i eneded the drug war not you i gt kingship ove...
|May 21
|floyd 1994
|1
|hawaiian their ssi office redlands night marche...
|May 12
|chris rock
|1
|Hawaiian Acres Music Thread (Aug '13)
|May 9
|Musikologist
|14
|1988 richard wright ski lift purchase was from ...
|May '17
|firefighters
|1
|Small Business Matters: The many hats of the en...
|Apr '17
|Cheriess Maree
|1
|1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds...
|Apr '17
|2013 july
|3
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Apr '17
|keani
|40
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC