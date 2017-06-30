Guilty plea in shotgun double slaying
A 38-year-old Hilo man pleaded guilty Thursday to the shotgun slayings almost 4 1/2 years ago of his girlfriend and her mother. Sean Ivan Masa Matsumoto entered guilty pleas to two counts of second-degree murder plus use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the Feb. 11, 2013, shooting deaths of 45-year-old Rhonda Lynn Alohalani Ahu and her 74-year-old mother, Elaine Ahu, in their home on Leilani Street in Hilo's Waiakea Houselots neighborhood.
