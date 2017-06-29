Guests flock to Panaewa zoo

To date, more than 263,000 people have stopped by, topping last year's record of 251,436 visitors. The fiscal year ends June 30. Last year saw the arrival of a planned alligator exhibit and an unplanned emu exhibit , but zoo director Pam Mizuno attributed the boost in visitors primarily to the arrival of new tiger cubs, Sriracha and Tzatziki.

