Glitch puts breaks to DMV

Wednesday

The Monday morning malfunction of a City and County of Honolulu mainframe computer has become a statewide problem for anyone seeking to obtain or renew a driver's license, register a motor vehicle or get a state identification card. "As the statewide database, this computer issue is a impacting driver licensing centers in Hawaii County, Kauai County and Maui County, and we ask for the patience of those residents," Sheri Kajiwara, director of the Department of Customer Services for the City and County of Honolulu, said in a written statement.

