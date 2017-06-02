Frozen tuna from Hilo recalled due to hepatitis A threat
Some imported frozen tuna cubes and steaks are being recalled after testing showed they could be contaminated with the hepatitis A virus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says Hawaii-based Hilo Fish Company told the agency in May it had recalled yellowfin tuna that tested positive for the virus.
