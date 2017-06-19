Financial aid payouts expected to increase at UH-Hilo

Holding true to projections, the University of Hawaii at Hilo is on track to award what could be a record amount of financial aid next year. The Hilo campus has pledged $55 million to 2,852 students for the 2017-18 school year so far, increasing the total number of students awarded aid by about 250 over this time last year, Sherrie Padilla, enrollment services manager said Friday.

